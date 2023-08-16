Takeover of CS – New lawsuits against UBS: That’s what it’s all about – News

Contents

Former CS shareholders are upset by the high losses they had to accept when UBS took over CS. Three agencies filed a lawsuit against UBS with the Zurich Commercial Court on Monday.

It starts with that of the Swiss Investor Protection Association (SASV). The second shareholder representation, Notrecht.com, is headed by Perica Grasarevic. He is a shareholder himself and works as court president at the Basel-Landschaft Ost civil court. The legal startup Legalpass has also filed a lawsuit. This lawsuit is supported by the Ethos investment foundation, among others.

Private prosecutors want a better exchange ratio

All three shareholder representations bring together around 5,000 private prosecutors – mainly from Switzerland. Experts assume that numerous other private prosecutors are suing on their own initiative and have not joined a shareholder representative body. The legal basis for the legal initiative is Art. 105 FusG. This norm gives shareholders the right to have the appropriateness of the exchange ratio of a takeover reviewed by a court.

CS was given to UBS at the expense of the CS shareholders.

The plaintiffs assume that the 0.76 centimes per CS share does not correspond to the fair value. CS shareholders suddenly suffered heavy losses when the bank was taken over by UBS for CHF 3 billion on March 19. How this share price of 76 centimes came about was completely out of thin air, Grasarevic from Notrecht.com is convinced, at the time of the transaction a CS share cost 1.86 francs, more than twice as much. “We now want the exchange ratio to be judicially reviewed,” he affirmed.

Controversy over correct rating

On June 9, UBS officially registered the CS/UBS merger with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form F-4. It states the gross value of Credit Suisse at USD 38.238 billion – UBS had paid USD 3.461 billion for CS. That was far too little for Grasarevic. In the first quarterly results in April, i.e. after the merger, Credit Suisse put its book value per share at CHF 11.45, he says, “UBS was given CS at the expense of CS shareholders”.

Caption: Axel Lehmann, then Chairman of the Credit Suisse Board of Directors, his counterpart, Colm Kelleher, from UBS and Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter at the press conference on March 19, 2023 EYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

UBS is not commenting on the shareholder lawsuits. The merger was entered in the commercial register on June 14, from which point the plaintiffs had two months by law to file the lawsuit. That deadline ends today.

More complaints pending

In addition, hundreds of complaints have been filed with the Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen in connection with the declaration of the worthlessness of the so-called AT1 bonds from Credit Suisse.

In March of this year, the financial market supervisory authority Finma ordered its AT1 bonds with a total value of around CHF 16 billion to be completely deleted as part of the emergency takeover of CS by UBS.

