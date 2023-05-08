Taking multiple measures to help enterprises benefit people and consumption in Tiexi District “ignite”-Anshan Today-Anshan Municipal People’s Government

The “May 1st” holiday has ended, but the 5th “Helping Enterprises and Benefiting People” Spring Carnival in Tiexi District has just begun. From April 30th to May 31st, Tiexi District took various measures to help enterprises and people, so that the retail industry in the jurisdiction “fired up”, the night economy “heated up”, and consumption really “burned up”.

All kinds of characteristic small shops are full of customers, and the enthusiasm for consumption is high. Tiexi District will focus on “food, housing, entertainment, entertainment, and shopping” during the festival, and will stimulate consumption vitality in industries such as catering, automobiles, home appliances, supermarkets, and cultural tourism by carrying out profit-sharing promotions, themed experiences, and other themed activities, and realize service industry collaborative development. Among them, in addition to launching the Tiexi District Government to issue Huimin consumption vouchers to consumers, various home appliance companies also carry out their own promotional activities and put a lot of effort into the scene experience. The affiliated home appliance city was refurbished and opened, and Suning Plaza launched a Xingshun night market tour around the “night market culture”. During the “May 1st” period, the turnover of Tiexi home appliance enterprises was more than 7 million yuan, and the turnover of the associated company was 2 million yuan during the “May 1st” period, an increase of nearly 80% over the same period last year. In terms of catering, 9 catering concentrated blocks and 57 high-quality barbecue restaurants participated in the Spring Carnival of “Helping Enterprises and Benefiting the People” during the festival. With the strong support of China Resources Snow Beer, it drove the healthy and orderly development of the barbecue food industry in Tiexi District. During the festival, the operating income was nearly 700,000 yuan.

According to reports, the fifth Tiexi District Spring Carnival of “Helping Enterprises and Benefiting the People” will last until the 31st of this month. During this period, there will also be the first e-sports competition in Tiexi District on the 15th and the food exhibition on the 19th. Many exciting activities. Tiexi District will take this spring carnival as an opportunity to truly promote consumption upgrades and boost the regional economy to a new level.