Talea acquires Bewow for 1.9 million euros

The Board of Directors of Cutting, company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has recently approved the purchase of the Bewow business unit. This company is known for its retail trade, both online and offline, of products for the care and well-being of people.

The business unit that Talea has acquired includes the GOOIMP and MOOD CONCEPT STORE brands. The first specializes in the sale of personal hygiene products, while the second stands out in the Italian furniture and home living sector. The latter operates through an e-commerce, a physical store and special supply projects.

This acquisition fits perfectly into Talea’s new development strategy. In line with the 2023-2025 Business Plan and the recent rebranding, the group plans to expand through the acquisition of new companies in cross border markets. The ultimate goal is to expand the range of products and services offered in the field of personal well-being.

