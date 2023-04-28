Home » Talk app Clubhouse fires more than half Talk app Clubhouse fires more than half of its employees
Dhe talk app Clubhouse was a hit at the beginning of the pandemic – now more than half of its employees have to go. In an email to employees, founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth said they felt no immediate pressure to cut costs. “But we believe a smaller team will give us focus and speed.”

Clubhouse is an audio app where users can listen to conversations like they would a live podcast – and also actively participate in discussions. It appeared in March 2020 and was therefore just in time to trigger a hype in the corona lockdowns.

At times, the rush was so great that for a long time you could only join the Clubhouse with an invitation from a member. With the lifting of the Corona measures, many users find it difficult to find friends in the app and to take time for long conversations, according to a blog entry on Friday night. The start-up now needs a fresh start with fewer employees.

