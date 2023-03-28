Home Business Talkative CS main shareholder, Al Khudairy, is dumped
Talkative CS main shareholder, Al Khudairy, is dumped

After a momentous CS interview: Now the Saudis fear for their own reputation

The talkative head of the Saudi National Bank falls out of favor in his own country after making clumsy statements about the major Swiss bank. A connoisseur of the Gulf region prophesies: The disillusionment with the Swiss banking system is yet to come.

Ammar Al-Khudairy is being dumped unusually roughly as chairman of the Saudi National Bank.

Ammar bin Abdulwahed Faleh Al-Khudairy is having a difficult time in his native Saudi Arabia. On Monday, the respected businessman and founder of numerous corporate groups in the oil-rich monarchy announced his resignation as so-called chairman of the Saudi National Bank (SNB). The resignation has “personal reasons”, according to a statement distributed by the bank.

