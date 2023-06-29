Talking about cutting-edge technological innovation to drive development_Guangming.com

The guests discussed at the “New Blueprint for Digital China” dialogue.Photo by Cao Yuanlong/Guangming Pictures

Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue of the 14th Summer Davos Forum.Xinhua News Agency

The Tianjin Science and Technology Exhibition Area is located in the lobby on the second floor of the Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Cao Yuanlong/Guangming Pictures

[Special attention to Summer Davos Forum]

In recent years, the wave of new technological revolution has been surging, and many conceptual “black technologies” that were discussed at the previous Summer Davos Forum have become reality. As the primary productive force, the development direction of science and technology has always attracted global attention. At this Summer Davos Forum, the top ten emerging technologies in 2023, the launch of the industrial metaverse, artificial intelligence and robotics, and disruptive changes in the battery industry have become hot topics. People from all walks of life around the world continue to discuss new technologies and new technologies. Feel the pulse of the future.

Discuss how cutting-edge technology can benefit and avoid disadvantages

Flexible batteries, generative artificial intelligence, sustainable aviation fuel… The “2023 Top Ten Emerging Technologies Report” released at this forum lists the top ten technologies that have the most potential to have a positive impact on the world. Since the report was first published in 2011, many technologies that were initially little known have had profound global impact. For example, the genetic vaccine in the 2016 report has since become the underlying technology for most COVID-19 vaccines. The 2018 report mentioned molecular design based on artificial intelligence, and the first drugs discovered by artificial intelligence entered clinical trials two years later.

“Top 10 emerging technologies that will disrupt industries, boost economic growth, improve lives and protect the planet. Of course, the premise is that these technologies can be designed, scaled and applied responsibly.” Executive Director, World Economic Forum, Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Jiang Ruijie, the person in charge, said, “We hope this year’s report will serve as a powerful tool for business leaders and policy makers to unlock the transformative potential of emerging technologies.”

The Summer Davos Forum not only witnessed the development of emerging technologies in the world, but also recorded how they affected people’s life and cognition step by step. At the 2017 Summer Davos forum, many experts believed that artificial intelligence is a decisive component of the fourth industrial revolution. In the past six years, artificial intelligence technology has changed rapidly, and its application scenarios have appeared in more and more fields such as production, medical care, and education.

However, in the face of generative artificial intelligence products that turned out to be out of nowhere, hopes and worries come and go. At this forum, the guests had a lively discussion on “generative artificial intelligence: friend or foe”. Gong Ke, executive director of the China New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy Research Institute, believes that generative artificial intelligence not only provides new momentum for the intelligence of all walks of life, but also puts forward new requirements for data, algorithms, computing power, and network infrastructure. Zhang Yi, senior partner of King & Wood Mallesons, said, “Regulations should be used reasonably to deal with the risks and impacts brought by artificial intelligence. Compared with the ‘one size fits all’ governance approach, it may be more targeted to put forward corresponding regulatory requirements based on different risk levels Sex.” He believes that it is necessary to form a governance framework and standards and norms with broad consensus through laws, and create a more dynamic development environment under its guidance.

Aiming at how smart technology affects the development of the manufacturing industry, the guests put forward new ideas at the “Starting the Industrial Metaverse” forum. “Industrial metaverse is the product of digitalization increasingly deepening thousands of industries, ‘fusion’ is its main feature, embodied in the integration of ‘virtual and reality’, ‘machine and intelligence’ and ‘digital economy and real economy’ integration. Compared with Compared with the consumer metaverse, the industrial metaverse has a broader growth space and is one of the driving forces for the value-added of the digital economy. We believe that the rapid development of computing power and AI technology will reshape the manufacturing industry.” Senior Vice President of Intel Corporation, Intel China Chairman Wang Rui said that digital technology and human production activities are integrating in an unprecedented depth and breadth, and the rapid development of computing power and intelligent technology will bring huge imagination space for reconstruction and reconstruction of manufacturing and producer services.

Show the prospect of green development

The transaction reached 1 million kWh, which is equivalent to saving 320 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 800 tons. This is also the first time that Tianjin has launched a green electricity transaction for a large-scale event, marking the first time that the Summer Davos Forum event venue has achieved 100% green electricity supply during the event. According to Xing Ligong, director of the Marketing Department of State Grid Tianjin Power Trading Center, green electricity refers to electricity with zero carbon dioxide emissions in the production process. At present, my country’s green electricity mainly consists of solar photovoltaic power generation and wind power generation, and users trade through bilateral transactions. The method is to directly purchase green electricity from new energy companies.

The reporter learned on the spot that the green power used in this forum comes from wind power generation in the Xilingol area of ​​Inner Mongolia. The wind from Inner Mongolia not only “lit up” the lights of the venues of this forum, but also “driven” the electric commuter shuttles to shuttle between the venues. At the same time, the blockchain technology of the green electricity trading platform ensures that every degree of green electricity traded can be verified and traced.

“In the process of energy transformation, the task of centering on electricity is very arduous. We have increased investment in scientific and technological projects, strengthened scientific and technological research and development, and launched a new power system innovation alliance. At the same time, we are also willing to work with counterparts from all over the world to strengthen Exchange and cooperate to share development results.” Xin Baoan, chairman of the State Grid Corporation of China, expressed his desire to strengthen green and low-carbon technology cooperation on a global scale at the “Work Together to Promote Energy Transformation” dialogue. He said that with the deep integration of digital technology and energy technology, new technologies and new equipment in the field of energy and power are also emerging. The company will cooperate with corporate universities, research institutes, and international organizations to strengthen the research on basic theories and applied technologies of energy transformation. , actively participate in the formulation of international standards.

On the second floor of the venue of the Summer Davos Forum, the miniature version of the “smart zero-carbon” terminal exhibited by Tianjin Port Group attracted the attention of Chinese and foreign participants. Intelligently operating automated quayside cranes, intelligent horizontal transport robots that shuttle back and forth, and wind turbines that rotate against the wind… According to the on-site staff, the “Smart Zero Carbon” terminal adopts the shore-side design of traditional container terminals, integrating a number of innovative technologies in the Compared with the previous generation of automated container terminals, the energy consumption is reduced by 17%. In October 2021, the intelligent container terminal in Section C of Beijiang Port Area of ​​Tianjin Port, known as the “Smart Zero Carbon” terminal, was officially put into operation. The new wharf turns the “drudgery” of on-site loading and unloading into the “brain work” of intelligent management. At present, Tianjin Port has put into operation wind power and photovoltaic power generation systems with an installed capacity of 42.55 megawatts, generating about 90 million kWh of green electricity annually, and reducing carbon emissions by about 75,000 tons per year.

In terms of carbon reduction and emission reduction, China‘s green transportation system is also constantly building and innovating, and the “smart empowerment” of big data is playing a greater role in energy saving and carbon reduction in the road freight industry. Tan Yuanjiang, vice president of Manbang Group who came to participate in the forum, introduced that the group recently launched the “Manyun Carbon Road Plan”, which launched “carbon accounts” for more than 3,000 truck drivers, and through digital technology, small, medium and micro logistics practitioners will perform their contracts as assets. change. It is estimated that the first batch of “carbon account” drivers can reduce an additional 0.15 tons of emissions per month on average.

“Multiple technologies and governance pathways to achieve the ‘double carbon’ goal are flourishing, more and more investors and consumers are inclined to choose environmentally friendly products and services, and tools aimed at assisting companies to take more effective actions are also emerging frequently New.” Chen Liming, chairman of the Greater China region of the World Economic Forum, said that these transformations and innovations will provide an important impetus to help achieve the “double carbon” goal.

Only innovators advance, only innovators are strong

What did the Summer Davos Forum bring to China? “Leading new technologies, connecting reality and the future, and drawing a new picture of future development.” Sheng Bin, a professor at Nankai University who has been following the forum for a long time, gave the answer. Big data, smart cities, digital economy, 5G technology, AR visual experience, medical robots… New technologies not only give people a novel vision and experience, but also inspire Chinese local companies and entrepreneurs to be brave in innovation and lead the world.

Xie Zhifeng, chairman of Tianjin Yinlong Prestressed Materials Co., Ltd., came to participate in the forum early in the morning, and kept recording the content of the meeting and the exchange experience with the pen in his hand. As a manufacturer of a full range of prestressed steel products with a large production capacity in the world, Yinlong has been rooted in Tianjin for 35 years and has always maintained technological advantages in related fields, with more than 300 patent property rights. “Entrepreneurs in the new era need to always pay attention to the external market demand and environment while digging and gathering internal resources, and maintain a continuous innovative spirit.” Xie Zhifeng expressed his understanding of entrepreneurship in an interview with reporters. He said that innovation is an inexhaustible driving force for the development of enterprises, and it is also the confidence for enterprises to lead the high standards of the industry for a long time.

Silver Dragon is not an exception. If we grasp innovation, we will grasp the “bull nose” that affects the overall economic and social development. Today, in Tianjin, where the forum is held, there are continuous breakthroughs in smart technology innovations, and the transformation of traditional industrial enterprises into “smart manufacturing”: from “old heavy machinery” to “new infrastructure”, from traditional manufacturing to “smart factories”, from From core breakthroughs to full blooming, Huawei North Headquarters, 360 Group Headquarters, Kirin Headquarters, Tencent’s largest IDC data center in the country, iFlytek Northern Sound Valley have successively settled down…Tianjin is taking advantage of the Dongfeng of the Summer Davos Forum to stride towards high quality Fast track to development.

The vicissitudes of life show the true qualities of a hero. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China, said at the opening ceremony of the Summer Davos Forum, “The theme of this year’s annual meeting is ‘Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the World Economy’, which has a strong practical relevance. Although the entrepreneurship of various countries The characteristics are not the same, but they have many common connotations, which I think are keen vision, relentless pursuit and extraordinary action in entrepreneurship and innovation.” Indeed, this era of uncertainty urgently needs entrepreneurs to use their understanding of the market The deep understanding and grasp of positive actions will inject more certainty.

(Guangming Daily, Tianjin, June 28, by reporter Wang Yuxinhong, Liu Qian, Chen Jianqiang, Cao Yuanlong)

