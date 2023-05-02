Tamburi, blitz in Italian Design Brands waiting for the quotation

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tamburi Investment Partners (TIP) has reached an agreement to acquire 51% of Investindesign, a company that currently holds the majority stake in Italian Design Brands (IDB). The execution of the agreement is conditional on the stock exchange listing of the IDB shares by June 30, 2023.

The galaxy of brands

Idb is the operating parent company of an Italian furniture and design hub active – through numerous investments in companies operating in these sectors – in the production of high-end items, with prestigious brands including Gervasoni, Meridiani, Davide Groppi, Flexalighting, AXOLight , Very Wood, Saba, Gamma Arredamenti, Dandy Home, Miton and Binova. The group also includes two companies – Cenacchi International and Modar – specialized in the luxury contract with some of the most prestigious international fashion houses.

The network of points of sale

The products made by Idb’s investee companies are distributed and sold by third parties through approximately 4,500 points of sale. In 2022 the Idb group achieved a pro forma turnover (including for the full year also the total operating turnover of the companies acquired during the year) of approximately 266 million, with an ebitda of over 49 million.

The project of the Idb group, launched in 2015 on the initiative of Private Equity Partners and Paolo Colonna, together with Giovanni and Michele Gervasoni, with the aim of creating a platform of aggregation in the fragmented sector of the production of Made in Italy furniture and lights , has developed essentially through acquisitions, currently has 650 people and in 2022 exported around 75% of its turnover.

The top of the group

The top management of the Idb group is made up of Andrea Sasso (president and managing director) and Giorgio Gobbi (managing director), who have managed the growth of the group and who will keep their respective positions. Tip, reads the note, «leveraging its skills, particularly in industrial sectors characterized by high-end customers, combined with the now proven ability to create and develop and affirm market leaders, decided to acquire a significant share in the Idb group precisely with the aim of strengthening its assets and further accelerating its growth, essential elements in a sector that is still very fragmented but with considerable strategic and commercial potential, given the weight it has on the entire Made in export chain Italy».