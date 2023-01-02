Home Business Tamburi Investment Partners loses the qualification of PMI
Business

Tamburi Investment Partners loses the qualification of PMI

by admin
Tamburi Investment Partners loses the qualification of PMI

From 1 January 2023 Tamburi Investment Partners (TIP) no longer has the qualification of Small Medium Enterprise (SME). On 31 December 2022, the note reads, the transitional regime envisaged by article 44-bis ended, which modified the definition of PMI by eliminating the reference to the turnover parameter and provided that issuers who, on the date of entry into force of the law converting this decree assumed the status of SME based solely on the turnover criterion (as in the case of TIP) would have continued to maintain this status for two years following the one in progress on that date.

By virtue of TIP’s loss of SME qualification, the relevant threshold equal to 3% of the capital applies with regard to the disclosure obligations of significant shareholdings.

See also  A2A: S&P reviews its outlook to negative, rating confirmed at BBB / A-2

You may also like

It is planned to invest in the HJT...

Eni spins off biofuels and Enjoy car sharing:...

Chinese and foreign companies are talking about China’s...

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fee and many...

European stock exchanges lengthen pace, Stellantis and Tim...

Leading future travel with technology Audi technology innovation...

Motor liability, sting out of 815,000 Italians. Piedmont,...

2023 | һشĿȡ½ ƶø _йҾŻ

2023 begins: here are the macro appointments

CITIC Securities: It is recommended to increase positions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy