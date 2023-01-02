From 1 January 2023 Tamburi Investment Partners (TIP) no longer has the qualification of Small Medium Enterprise (SME). On 31 December 2022, the note reads, the transitional regime envisaged by article 44-bis ended, which modified the definition of PMI by eliminating the reference to the turnover parameter and provided that issuers who, on the date of entry into force of the law converting this decree assumed the status of SME based solely on the turnover criterion (as in the case of TIP) would have continued to maintain this status for two years following the one in progress on that date.

By virtue of TIP’s loss of SME qualification, the relevant threshold equal to 3% of the capital applies with regard to the disclosure obligations of significant shareholdings.