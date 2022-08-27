On August 26, the tank brand landed at the 25th Chengdu International Auto Show with the theme of “innovating and leading new energy off-road”, and officially released the “off-road + new energy” technical route and off-road super hybrid architecture. The production version of the hybrid models Tank 300 HEV and Tank 500 PHEV were unveiled, officially opening the era of new energy off-road tanks.

Liu Yanzhao, CEO of Tank Brand, said, “We are in an era of great changes in the industry, and new energy off-road has become a prairie prairie. The new energy of off-road vehicles needs to be off-road as the premise and the application of electricity as the auxiliary, and not put the cart before the horse. The hybrid architecture brings not only a leap in off-road experience, but also a qualitative change from a car to a life, which is a more advanced and advanced tank category innovation.”

At present, based on the leading high-performance engine, battery, electric drive, electric control and tank platform, the tank brand has created the first platform achievement of the “off-road + new energy” technical route – off-road super hybrid architecture. The off-road super hybrid architecture integrates the core advantages of engine and motor parallel dual direct drive, TOD + differential lock top mechanical four-wheel drive system, intelligent SOC energy management and other core advantages, compatible with outdoor off-road and urban travel, and realizes low, medium and heavy off-road. Scene coverage.

Based on the off-road super-hybrid architecture, the Tank and Degree Auto Show unveiled two mass-produced hybrid models—Tank 300 HEV and Tank 500 PHEV.

The tank 300 HEV version is equipped with a 2.0T Miller cycle engine and a 9HAT transmission, with a maximum power of 224kW and a maximum torque of 640Nm. When driving in the city, the motor intervenes to make the starting and acceleration more rapid, and the acceleration of 100 kilometers is within 9s; in the process of driving through, the electric motor can also provide additional power and longer battery life to help get out of trouble.

At the same time, the support of the electric motor also greatly reduces the fuel consumption during the congestion process. The comprehensive fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is as low as less than 10L under the WLTC condition of energy saving. Combined with the high-efficiency energy recovery system, the fuel consumption can reach less than 9L under urban conditions. .

The tank 500 PHEV plug-in hybrid version is equipped with a 19.94kWh battery, with a 2.0T+9HAT powertrain to achieve a maximum comprehensive power of 300kW, a maximum comprehensive torque of 750Nm, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of only 6.6 seconds. Electricity available. The hybrid system can achieve a comprehensive WLTC fuel consumption of 4.4L/100km and a comprehensive battery life of 736km under full power, which not only breaks the fuel consumption pain point of urban travel, but also achieves a longer-distance cruising range.

According to the official introduction, the two models of the tank 300 HEV and the tank 500 PHEV plug-in hybrid version will be available for pre-sale globally this year. In the future, 3.0T V6 PHEV products will also be introduced to the market on models such as Tank 700 and Tank 800.