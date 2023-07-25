Home » Tank & Rest: Rip off on the Autobahn – why the unpopular monopolist still stumbles
Business

Tank & Rest: Rip off on the Autobahn – why the unpopular monopolist still stumbles

by admin
Tank & Rest: Rip off on the Autobahn – why the unpopular monopolist still stumbles

There is a lot going on at the service area next to the A3 southbound on this afternoon in the middle of the holiday season. Cars are already queuing in front of the petrol pumps after the exit. The stop will be anything but cheap for them. A liter of premium petrol costs 2.27 euros here – that’s 38 cents more than at a gas station in the nearby town. In the rest area, some customers examine the goods – and then turn off. That may be due to the prices.

These are prices that amaze and annoy millions of travelers, especially during the holiday season. From the point of view of his critics, the main reason for this is the operating company Tank & Rast, which almost monopolizes the rest stop business with a market share of a good 90 percent. In its recently published annual test of rest stops in Germany, the ADAC gives the Tank & Rast range a largely positive rating in terms of hygiene and variety. In terms of price level, however, none of the 40 locations examined came off better than “poor”.

See also  China's next dumping attack - everything smells like a big biofuel scam

You may also like

Record heat and storms have always existed, enough...

China’s Politburo Sets Course for Economic Boost in...

Holiday Bonus 2023, super discounts with the National...

Buying a motorcycle helmet: This is how bikers...

Poste Italiane deposit account 2023: which one to...

Palace in Ethiopia: Tales of effective German development...

Mega Millions jackpot reaches staggering $820 million as...

“No right turn, reality is more complex”

There is Room for Monetary Policy Reserves to...

Farewell, blue bird: Twitter’s new logo is an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy