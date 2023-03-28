Home Business Tanks: Bundeswehr Leopards arrived in Ukraine
Business

Tanks: Bundeswehr Leopards arrived in Ukraine

by admin
Tanks: Bundeswehr Leopards arrived in Ukraine

Morning Briefing vom 28.03.2023

It took just two months for the tanks to be delivered from German army stocks. The government is apparently determined to continue its arms aid for years if necessary.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

See also  Fashion, wine and jewelry push Lvmh; double-digit growth and a bright future for the luxury giant

You may also like

Annual Report Observation|

Tesla investigates 50,000 Model Xs for seat belt...

Today the CDM on bills, competition and tenders:...

UniCredit, green light from the ECB for a...

Ukraine, anxiety terrifies even Berlusconi. Silvio makes the...

Synthetic meat: the government prohibits the production but...

Mediolanum continues to grow in Mediobanca: Doris buys...

Procurement Code, that’s why the Anti-corruption doesn’t like...

Online giant Alibaba plans to split into six...

Sunday 2 April: legislative elections in Finland

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy