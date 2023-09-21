Tanzania: 3rd edition of the Business Forum next month in Milan

The third edition of the Tanzania-Italy Business and Investment Forum will be held in Milan on 19 October, an event organized by the Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania in Rome, in collaboration with Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, Tanzania Investment Center and Bergs & More and with the support of Assolombarda.

The forum, specifies the Honorary Consulate of Tanzania, represents an important opportunity to explore business opportunities and industrial and commercial collaborations in the sectors: agriculture, mining, tourism, building, construction, banking and finance.

The Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, will speak at the Business Forum, together with other leaders of the Tanzanian government and representatives of the Tanzania Investment Centre. After the plenary session, B2B meetings with Tanzanian companies will follow.

Companies interested in participating can send their membership to: a.giordano@assafrica.it no later than 6 October. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

