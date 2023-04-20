Tanzania: agreement signed to exploit potential rare earths

Tanzania has signed deals worth $667 million with three Australian companies to mine rare-earth minerals and graphite, part of the president’s push to speed up negotiations with investors over long-dormant mining and energy projects . Reuters reports it.

Under agreements with Evolution energy minerals, Ecograf and Peak rare earths, Tanzania will receive a 16% stake in each of the companies jointly set up to manage local projects. Rare earths are a group of 17 minerals used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, smartphones, renewable energy and military equipment.

Under the agreement with Peak Rare Earths, the minerals will be mined in the southwest of the country, in Ngualla. Palamagamba Kabudi, chairman of the government’s negotiating team, said Evolution Energy Minerals and Ecograf would mine graphite in southern and eastern Tanzania. Ecograf will also extract ore in the north of the country.

Graphite is a mineral used for the negative end of a lithium ion battery, known as the anode. About 70% of all graphite comes from China, and there are few viable alternatives for batteries. The US government and its allies, including Australia, which has some of the world‘s largest producers of rare earths outside of China, are scrambling to reduce their dependence on the Asian giant. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the immense rare earth resources present in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/terre-rare-e-preziosi