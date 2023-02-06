Home Business Tanzania: government calls on private sector to invest in energy production
Tanzania: government calls on private sector to invest in energy production

Tanzanian Energy Minister January Makamba has called on investors to participate in the development of the country’s power generation and take advantage of the growing electricity demand and improving business environment. Minister Makamba made the appeal during the 4th Tanzania Energy Cooperation Summit organized by EnergyNet which will end today in Dar es Salaam.

“The energy sector is now hungrier for capital than ever, we have a higher desire for capital and we call on the private sector to close the energy supply gap in Tanzania,” the minister said, explaining that the effort undertaken by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to open Tanzanian investors has created the need to increase energy production to meet the current and projected increase in demand.

According to the minister, the country’s current installed power capacity of 62 million is only 1.7 GW while the current Five-Year National Development Plan 2021/22 – 2025/26 aims at 5.7 GW by 2025 and the 4 GW gap represents a great opportunity for investors.

Tanzania’s electricity generation comes mainly from natural gas (48%), followed by hydroelectricity (31%), fuel (18%), solar (1%) and biofuels (1%). In December 2022, President Hassan presided over the water filling of the new Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Dam (Jnhpp) which, located 220 km southwest of Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, is expected to have an installed capacity of 2,115 MW when completed and be capable of producing 5,920 GWh of energy annually. It is the largest hydroelectric plant in East Africa, the fourth largest in Africa and the ninth largest in the world. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus dedicated to the energy sector in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/energia-la-via-africana

