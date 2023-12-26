Tanzania: rare earths, immense potential from the Ngualla project

Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced encouraging preliminary results from its 2023 exploration program at the Ngualla Carbonatite Complex, Tanzania, indicating significant potential for multiple commodity mineralization in the Northern and Breccia zones.

According to the company, initial testing of 13 holes in the Northern Zone revealed widespread, shallow niobium, phosphate and rare earth mineralization, including high concentrations of niobium and phosphate in several holes, as well as a significant presence of heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium and terbium. Bardin Davis, CEO of Peak, expressed optimism about the results: “These results reinforce our confidence in the world-class status of the Ngualla deposit and its potential to support a multi-generational, multi-commodity mining project.”

Furthermore, mineralization of these elements is associated with low levels of radionuclides and heavy metals, an advantageous factor given the global constraints that many phosphate and niobium projects face due to high levels of these elements. Peak is now awaiting results from 33 more holes in the northern area.

The Ngualla project is a world-class rare earth development located near Ngwala village and approximately 150 km from the town of Mbeya in the Songwe region of western Tanzania and on the edge of the East African Rift Valley. The project involves the construction of a mine, mill, concentrator, community projects and associated infrastructure. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the immense rare earth resources on the African continent:

Share this: Facebook

X

