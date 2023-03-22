A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of an irrigation project was signed yesterday by the Italian company LR Srl and the Ministry of Agriculture of Tanzania. The agreement was signed in the presence of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and provides for the construction of a dam and a dense irrigation network in the Mara area, in the north-west of the country, for the benefit of an area of ​​8500 hectares of land .

Studio Bergs & More assisted the Italian company in the negotiation and signing of the memorandum and in setting up the subsequent phases necessary for signing the commercial contract and for the related financial component. “The Group is very satisfied with the start of an important project for the country and for an area which has been waiting for the construction of infrastructure necessary for its development for a long time and which, thanks to Italian and Israeli technology, will soon be able to experience a change epochal,” said Hagay Maayan, vice president of LR.

The Ambassador of Italy in Tanzania, Marco Lombardi and the Ambassador of Tanzania in Italy, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, expressed great satisfaction with the start of a project strongly supported by Italy and Tanzania which is susceptible to important repercussions for the positive development of bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

Also present at the event were Hagay Maayan, Vice President of LR, Rita Ricciardi, representative of Bergs & More East Africa, Eugenio Bettella, Representative of Bergs & More Italia. “This is a project of national importance – Rita Ricciardi told InfoAfrica – and will serve the development of an area rich in resources but so far remained on the sidelines of development policies. Once the works are completed, the positive effects for the local population will be significant”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

