TAOMODA WEEK 2023 show at the Ancient Theater

TAOMODA WEEK 2023 show at the Ancient Theater

TAOMODA WEEK 2023 show at the Ancient Theater. 2023 Credit photo Nick Zonna

TAOMODA WEEK 2023 a show on the stage of the Ancient Theater of Taormina unique in the world for its architectural and landscape value with the international fashion of the preview maison and its founder Izumi Ogino, from the Parisian catwalks the St.Nian Paris maison with the Turkish designer Nihan Baruk for the first time in Italy with the men’s and women’s collections, Calcaterra, Milanese designer, known for his elegant, minimal and timeless style, Kiton, the perfect meeting of elegance, luxury and comfort represented by Antonio De Matteis, CEO of the Kiton Group.

Photo shoot made by Nick Zonna

