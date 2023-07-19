Home » TAOMODA WEEK the female culture
Business

TAOMODA WEEK the female culture

by admin
TAOMODA WEEK the female culture

TAOMODA WEEK the female culture. Photo credit Nick Zonna 2023

The figure of the woman was the center of Taomoda Week 2023” declared Agata Patrizia Saccone, president of Taomoda. A public presentation meeting was held with the women protagonists of the Literary Café in the drawing room of Palazzo Duchi di Santo Stefano. In the same venue, two of the works by photographer Max Vadukul were exhibited with top model Ludmilla Voronkina, a preview of the Throug Her Eyes Timeless Strength exhibition on gender-based violence which will be inaugurated on 18 September in Milan.

The books by Michela Proietti, journalist and author of Corriere della Sera entitled The Milanese e La Milanese, the journey continuesand the first book written by Monica Re An isolated Venus.

The day ended with the presentation of Filippo Solinas, Head of Influencers Platform of the Hearst group and the digital entrepreneur Cristina Fogazzi, who spoke about the digital forms in the new communication.

Service created by Nick Zonna

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  King's strategy: "steady growth" market is still on the way – yqqlm

You may also like

China’s Economy Shows Strong Recovery as Consumption Policies...

Ice bathing & Co: The daily routine of...

Amazon Launches In-Person Package Pickup Option for Customers...

NATO’s missed opportunity on the prohibition of nuclear...

China Evergrande Group Reports Massive Net Loss of...

Spain, other than the Olive tree. Sumar, the...

Blackrock’s ESG strategy threatens to jeopardize CEO Larry...

Kering: change at the top of Gucci, shares...

Why hasn’t the US entered a recession yet?

The Disturbing Trend of Early Sexual Activity and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy