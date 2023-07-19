TAOMODA WEEK the female culture. Photo credit Nick Zonna 2023

“The figure of the woman was the center of Taomoda Week 2023” declared Agata Patrizia Saccone, president of Taomoda. A public presentation meeting was held with the women protagonists of the Literary Café in the drawing room of Palazzo Duchi di Santo Stefano. In the same venue, two of the works by photographer Max Vadukul were exhibited with top model Ludmilla Voronkina, a preview of the Throug Her Eyes Timeless Strength exhibition on gender-based violence which will be inaugurated on 18 September in Milan.

The books by Michela Proietti, journalist and author of Corriere della Sera entitled The Milanese e La Milanese, the journey continuesand the first book written by Monica Re An isolated Venus.

The day ended with the presentation of Filippo Solinas, Head of Influencers Platform of the Hearst group and the digital entrepreneur Cristina Fogazzi, who spoke about the digital forms in the new communication.

