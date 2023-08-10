Tapestry acquires Capri Holdings (Versace) for 8.5 billion

Tapestry buys Capri Holdings (Versace) for $8.5 billion

(Teleborsa) – Tapestrya US company that controls lifestyle brands such as Coach, Kate Spade e Stuart Weitzman, signed a definitive agreement under which it will acquire Capri Holdingsa global fashion and luxury group made up of Versace, Jimmy Choo e Michael Kors. Under the terms of the transaction, Capri Holdings shareholders will receive $57 per share in cash for one total enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion.

This acquisition brings together “six highly complementary brands with global reach“, points out Tapestry. The combined company generated global annual sales in excess of $12 billion with a presence in more than 75 countries and achieved nearly $2 billion in adjusted operating income in the prior fiscal year.

Synergies between the two groups for 200 million dollars

“The acquisition of Capri Holdings accelerates our strategic agenda and represents a significant opportunity to create value – commented the CFO of Tapestry, Scott Roe – It is important to underline that this combination is immediately accretive on an adjusted basis and improves total return to Tapestry’s shareholders.”

“That includes more than $200 million in run-rate cost synergies expected within three years of the closing of the deal – he explained – Furthermore, our diversified, solid and consistent cash flows will allow us to continue investing in our business and to quickly repay the debt, in line with our commitment to maintain an investment grade rating while returning capital to shareholders, including the 17% increase announced today in our dividend per share. Overall, we are disciplined traders and allocators of capital with a relentless drive to deliver meaningful shareholder value.”