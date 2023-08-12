Tapestry buys Capri, Versace and Jimmy Choo: the wedding of the century in fashion

Tapestry buys Capri, Versace and Jimmy Choo: the wedding of the century in luxury fashion

Tapestry – the American fashion giant which owns brands such as Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman – buys for 8.5 billion dollars Capri Holdings, the company that controls Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. From the wedding is born a American luxury giant with $12 billion in annual revenues. According to the American media, Capri Holdings shareholders will receive 57 dollars in cash per share.

The new entity that will be born from the combination of the two groups has revenues of more than 12 billion dollars with a presence in more than 75 countries and reported nearly $2 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2022. The combination of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman with Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors”create a powerful new global luxury home” and represents a unique opportunity “to generate added value for customers, employees, our community and shareholders around the world” emphasized the CEO of Tapestry, Joanne Crevoiserat.

Meanwhile, in the pre-market at Wall Street Capri Holdings shares – which traded at 34.61 dollars per share at yesterday’s close – scored +59% at $55 per share. Tapestry shares, on the other hand, are down about 3.5%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

