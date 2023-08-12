Home » Tapestry buys Capri, Versace and Jimmy Choo: the wedding of the century in fashion
Business

Tapestry buys Capri, Versace and Jimmy Choo: the wedding of the century in fashion

by admin
Tapestry buys Capri, Versace and Jimmy Choo: the wedding of the century in fashion

Tapestry buys Capri, Versace and Jimmy Choo: the wedding of the century in luxury fashion

Tapestry – the American fashion giant which owns brands such as Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman – buys for 8.5 billion dollars Capri Holdings, the company that controls Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. From the wedding is born a American luxury giant with $12 billion in annual revenues. According to the American media, Capri Holdings shareholders will receive 57 dollars in cash per share.

The new entity that will be born from the combination of the two groups has revenues of more than 12 billion dollars with a presence in more than 75 countries and reported nearly $2 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2022. The combination of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman with Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors”create a powerful new global luxury home” and represents a unique opportunity “to generate added value for customers, employees, our community and shareholders around the world” emphasized the CEO of Tapestry, Joanne Crevoiserat.

Meanwhile, in the pre-market at Wall Street Capri Holdings shares – which traded at 34.61 dollars per share at yesterday’s close – scored +59% at $55 per share. Tapestry shares, on the other hand, are down about 3.5%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Veneto: "He kissed me and pushed me on the sofa". Fdi's Joe Formaggio suspended

You may also like

“Those who emigrate give their money to the...

Monopoli (Bari), a four-year-old boy drowns in a...

Hydrogen-powered aircraft are now being manufactured in Strausberg

Hong Kong Dollar HIBOR Rates Experience Mixed Movement:...

Tapestry’s Acquisition of Capri Holdings Creates American Fashion...

Cannabis Cowboys: Episode 1 – The Promise –...

Passera: “The tax on banks at risk of...

Government could cut money for fast mainframes

Citizenship income towards the end. The 5 Stars...

Weather, anti-clone Nero sets fire to Italy: endless...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy