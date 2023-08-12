Home » Tapestry’s Acquisition of Capri Holdings Creates American Fashion Giant to Challenge European Rivals
Tapestry's Acquisition of Capri Holdings Creates American Fashion Giant to Challenge European Rivals

Tapestry’s Acquisition of Capri Holdings Creates American Fashion Giant to Challenge European Rivals

Coach’s parent company Tapestry has announced its acquisition of Capri Holdings, the owner of Michael Kors, in a deal valued at $8.5 billion. This merger will create a new American fashion giant that aims to compete with European rivals in the global luxury market. American luxury brands have historically fallen behind their European peers in scale, limiting their ability to effectively compete. LVMH, a European conglomerate, owns 75 brands including Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. The deal will also bring together the more affordable luxury brands of Tapestry, such as Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, with Capri’s Jimmy Choo and Versace. Industry analysts believe that scale is becoming increasingly important in the luxury sector, as large conglomerates have the resources to grow smaller brands. The combined company generated over $12 billion in global annual sales in the previous fiscal year, but this pales in comparison to the revenues of European rivals LVMH and Kering. Tapestry will pay Capri shareholders $57 per share in cash, representing a premium of nearly 65%. The acquisition is seen as an opportunity for Capri to revive the Michael Kors brand under better management, following weak sales in recent quarters. Both Tapestry and Capri have grown through acquisitions in the past. Tapestry, formerly known as Coach, purchased Kate Spade in 2017 for $2.4 billion, while Capri, formerly Michael Kors, acquired Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion in the same year and later bought Versace for $2.2 billion. The CEO of Tapestry, Joanne Crevoiserat, stated that the acquisition will expand and diversify the company’s customer base and deepen its access to different areas of the luxury market.

