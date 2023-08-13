Taranto, Mediterranean Games 2026 urgent agreement between Ferrarese and Melucci

Mediterranean Games 2026: an agreement between Ferrarese and Melucci is needed

The ongoing tug of war between Commissioner Massimo Ferrarese and the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci – local projections of the one between the Puglia Region and the Government – is not good for the organizational path of the 2026 Mediterranean Games scheduled in Taranto: opportunity for the City of the Two Seas to give further impetus to redevelopment processwhich has been undertaken for some time to react to the industrial grip of the Ex-Ilva steel company.

The Taranto 2026 Committee continues to ask for loyal collaboration and institutional dialogue in the interest of the city and of the region itself, and it does so by distributing a direct note to all those involved. Also in function of the ‘tendentious’ turn that the story risks taking, if the incidence of political affiliations continues to influence any decision-making process on the matter.

“President Emiliano – reads the note – clarified that the Puglia Region is available has always committed its resources to the sports facilities needed in Taranto, using FSC funds as soon as they are released by the Government. In fact Emiliano declared, in the meeting with i ministers Andrea Abodi and Raffele Fittowhich, in addition to the initial commitment of €50 million, the Region could increase your contribution up to €100 million, to allow the city of Taranto to build the planned sports facilities, which would also allow for a fundamental effect of urban regeneration by increasing the attractiveness and urban quality of a city undergoing profound transformation and cultural renaissance”.

“But, despite the results of the meeting held in Rome on 24 July – the note underlines – in which Ministers Abodi and Fitto, President Malagò, Governor Emiliano and Mayor Melucci, hoped and guaranteed maximum collaboration and unity of purpose, despite the shock given by Malagò to ask for concrete collaboration and allow the organization of XX Mediterranean Games in Taranto in 2026, the government commissioner Massimo Ferrarese instead of meeting the Organizing Committee and starting a loyal institutional collaboration, he continues to speak through the press and newspapers”.

“In that meeting both Minister Abodi and President Malagò have clarified, if there was any need, that the Taranto 2026 Organizing Committee is responsible for organizing the Games, while the commissioner appointed by the government must prepare the infrastructure program and undertake to facilitate the construction and adaptation of sports facilities”.

In this regard, the decree signed by Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano quotes verbatim: “In order to ensure the timely implementation of the interventions necessary for the execution of the Mediterranean Games of Taranto 2026 … an extraordinary commissioner is appointed … The extraordinary commissioner periodically informs the Organizing Committee of the XX Mediterranean Games on the progress of the activities ” . Furthermore, “The extraordinary commissioner, within ninety days of the appointment act, arranges for the preparation, within the limits of the resources available under the legislation in force for this purpose and having heard the Organizing Committee of the XX Mediterranean Games, the proposal for the detailed program of the infrastructural works necessary, including those for accessibility, divided into essential, connected and contextual works, with an indication, for each work, of the single project code, the implementing body, the total cost, the amount of the grantable funding, of the other sources of financing available and of the time schedule for carrying out the interventions”.

“Well – denounces the note – after two months from the appointment the commissioner has never met the organizing committee and declined various invitations from the Committee and the President Emiliano, in order to be able to meet and respond to the requests of the Mayors who respond exactly to the tasks of the commissioner or indicate the funding available for each intervention, indicate the implementing bodies and share a realistic time schedule for drawing up the projects , obtain the preliminary technical opinions for approval and tender the works”.

“CONI and the (national and international) sports federations – it is further specified – have exclusive powers over the sports organization of the various disciplines and, consequently, precise skills on the choice of the necessary and suitable sports facilities with respect to the level of the event. These skills are exercised through the Organizing Committee which is the owner and responsible for the organization of the event. The entire logistical organization of the event derives from sports and the choice of the relative sports facilities. Therefore it is essential that the masterplan of sports facilities complies with the requirements of the federations and with the plan drawn up by the organizing committee and validated by CONI and the international committee”.

“Ultimately – the TA 2026 Committee reiterates – the Government Commissioner cannot take decisions without consulting the Organizing Committee and without respecting the approved masterplan. On the other hand, how can the collaboration desired by all and requested, in words, by Commissioner Ferrarese himself, be implemented without meeting and working together for the goal that we all hope for?”

“The Municipality of Taranto, assignee city of the XX Mediterranean Games thanks to the candidacy dossier presented and approved by the International Committee – it should be remembered – he signed a contract with the guarantee of the Puglia Region and CONI and the Government’s commitment to financially support the international event. It is the duty of all the institutions to collaborate loyally and with commitment to achieve the goal and allow the city of Taranto to best represent Italy”.

“Since the assignment, for over 3 years, the Municipality of Taranto with the Puglia Region and CONI have worked intensely and, despite the pandemic, the energy crisis and the effects of the war in Ukraine – the note points out – a great deal has been done from an organizational and sporting point of view, for the communication and promotion of the event as well as for the involvement of national and local sports federations and the recruitment of hundreds of volunteers with whom over 20 sporting and cultural events have been organized so far, 6 of which are international, while further and more important test events are planned for the next few years to allow sportsmen and citizens of all cities to Taranto involved in the Games to be able to actively participate in the great event of 2026″.

“But the most important goal of the Games – it is stated – is to enhance the identity of Taranto and tell the socio-economic environmental transition started through the numerous infrastructural and strategic projects underway to regenerate the city and provide it with modern and welcoming services and facilities. All Municipalities have prepared a necessary technical-economic feasibility study, to include the interventions in one’s own “public works plan”. Most of the Municipalities have also taken action to develop, at their own expense, the final projects while waiting to obtain the resources necessary to carry out the interventions”.

“The Municipality of Taranto has drafted the 6 most representative projects which are in a very advanced state: the Olympic swimming pool, the nautical centre, the two multifunctional gyms in the Paolo VI and Salinella districts and the Iacovone stadium, while work is already underway for the athletics track”.

“For the other 4 interventions planned in Taranto, the preliminary projects (DIP) have been prepared which, being adjustments to existing systems, can be made executive in a short time where the necessary resources are available. All this was done by the Municipality with the economic support of the Puglia Region without having the certainty of state funding which is still late in being made available to the Municipality”.

“It should be noted – the note continues – that without the necessary financial coverage for the realization of the works it is not allowed to approve the projects nor to develop the executive projects which first require the acquisition of the technical opinions of the competent bodies, the verification and validation of the same. It is clear that without state resources, committed by Parliament since March 2022it is not possible to proceed with the planning and with the contracting of the related works”.

“For months we have been soliciting the resources to be able to complete and define in detail the economic frameworks of the various projects ma, instead of giving answers and putting the Municipalities in a position to operate correctly, the commissioner continues to request projects that he would not even be able to evaluate not having a technical structure capable of doing so”.

“Furthermore – concludes the note – it is necessary to establish who should be the implementing subjects, who is the person who proceeds to convene the project approval service conferences or to request the necessary technical opinions; who should approve the projects and how the tenders for the works should be carried out”.

“Without a clarification on these aspects and an indispensable institutional collaboration between the Commissioner, state bodies, the Puglia Region and the Municipalities concerned, it is not possible to proceed technically and administratively. In any case we will organize a special public presentation of the projectsin order to demonstrate the correct work and commitment of the Municipality of Taranto and the Puglia Region”.

