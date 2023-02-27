Targa Telematics strengthens its leadership with Viasat

Targa Telematics acquires Viasat Group and creates the European leader in the Internet of Things and smart mobility. The tech-company specializing in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility has signed, in fact, a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Viasat. The completion of the transaction – indicatively expected for the first half of 2023 – will be subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent usual for similar transactions, including the golden power authorizations in Italy and Spain and the approval by the antitrust authority.

Viasat represents Italian excellence in the field of technology applied to the automotive sector, establishing itself over the years as one of the leading companies in Europe in the supply of satellite and IoT info-telematics services and solutions for the safety and protection of people, vehicles and goods. The transaction will mark the birth of one of the leading global players in the IoT space and the development of digital solutions and services for connected mobility, characterized by a strong presence in eight key European countries – Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, England, Belgium, Poland, and Romania – to which is also added a company in Chile .

The acquisition of Viasat

Thanks to the acquisition of Viasat Group, Targa Telematics will further strengthen its leadership in the Italian market with also an acceleration of its expansion in Europe, immediately bringing to the market a range of innovative technologies in the context of global projects. Within these projects of international scale, Targa will be able to leverage strong local support dedicated in the different countries to better serve its customers, mostly multinational groups active in the mobility sector but also in other market sectors.

“This is the first operation of significant dimensions completed by operators in the sector in which we operate and it goes in the direction of a concrete consolidation of the market. Strong coordination between teams and synergies that will be created in terms of skills and technologies of the latest generation, will allow us to reaffirm once again our role as main players in the development of the mobility of the future”, declared Nicholas De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics. “The partnership with Targa Telematics is the best strategy to open up new and wider horizons of development both for the company’s business and for the people who work there with great professionalism”, he added Dominic Petrone, president and ceo of Viasat Group Spa.