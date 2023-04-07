The newly developed diaphragm gas meters will be available in meter sizes G4 and G6

Three years ago, ZENNER started the “long-distance run” towards the approval of the new gas meters for the German and European market. In September 2022, the new gas meters had already received approval in accordance with the European MID (Measuring Instruments Directive). In February 2023, approval was granted by the German Technical and Scientific Association for Gas and Water (DVGW).

Saarbrücken, April 2023. ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG has been one of the largest gas meter manufacturers in the world for years. In 2023, ZENNER plans to produce and sell eight million gas meters worldwide. After MID approval in September 2022, the new gas meters from ZENNER for the German and European market also received approval in accordance with DVGW (German Technical and Scientific Association for Gas and Water) in February 2023.

The newly developed diaphragm gas meters will be available in meter sizes G4 and G6 and meet the technical requirements and safety standards in Germany. “The approval of new gas meters is like a long-distance run,” explains Dieter Sucietto, Head of the Gas Division at ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG. With the DVGW approval, we have now successfully cleared the last hurdle before entering the German market and have thus achieved our goal”. With a state-of-the-art and efficient production, ZENNER is able to produce meters of the quality expected by gas suppliers and industry”.

“With our new series of diaphragm gas meters in the meter sizes G4 and G6, we are coming onto the market at exactly the right time,” adds Sucietto. In the field of measurement technology – as shown by current market developments – the right overall package will be more important than ever in the future. A modern gas meter must be stable over the long term and offer the highest technical quality and safety. In addition, the meters must be able to communicate and at the same time be economically attractive.

In order to meet the latest regulatory requirements from the law to restart the energy transition (GNDEW), the gas meters from ZENNER can be retrofitted for the connection to a Smart Meter Gateway (SMGW).

ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Saarbrücken, develops, produces and sells measurement technology for global markets. ZENNER operates production facilities in Europe, Asia and the USA and has 60 local locations worldwide. Founded in 1903, the company has belonged to the family-run Minol-ZENNER group of companies since 2005. Minol and ZENNER employ more than 4,200 people worldwide. The portfolio includes apartment, house and bulk water meters, heat meters, gas meters and modern system technology. ZENNER customers are energy suppliers and municipal utilities, but also industrial companies, wholesalers and measurement service providers. Since 2016, as part of its digitization strategy, ZENNER has relied on innovative system solutions based on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, from project development to measurement data acquisition and processing to application by the end user and IoT network operation. ZENNER IoT Solutions GmbH based in Hamburg and ZENNER Hessware GmbH in Mannheim have been part of the group of companies since 2017. Both are specialized in the development of customer-specific IoT applications. More information: www.zenner.com

