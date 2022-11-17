Home Business Target: quarterly launches recession alert. Earnings thud -50%, and group sees black for holiday shopping season. Title sinks
Target’s quarterly sounded the US recession alarm bell, confirming the negative impact of inflation on American consumer sentiment.

The US retail company announced a profit plunge of about 50%, on the back of the increase in inventories and the slowdown in sales.

No optimism waiting for the upcoming holiday shopping season, far from it; Target has launched the sales alert for the most promising period of the year for the retail world: the holiday season, which in the United States officially kicks off on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Target now estimates fourth-quarter comparative sales down from FactSet’s 3.1% growth forecast. In the third quarter, the company’s comparative sales beat the consensus, rising by 2.7%, better than the +2.2% expected by FactSet.

The group also announced plans to cut overall costs by up to $3 billion over the next three years, in line with the need to make its business more efficient.

Target has specified, however, that it currently has no plans for layoffs or hiring freezes.

Returning to the quarterly report, which refers to the three months ended Oct. 29, Target’s earnings per share came in at $1.54, versus $2.13 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue came in at $26.52 billion, roughly in line with estimates of $26.38 billion.

Shocking is the decline in net income, which nearly halved in the third quarter from $1.49 billion a year earlier to $712 million.

The stock plunges 13% in the pre-market, after having lost more than 22% since the beginning of 2022.

Somehow the retailer managed to improve inventory management which, in the third quarter, rose 14% year over year, compared to the 36% jump in the second quarter and the +43% jump in the first quarter.

