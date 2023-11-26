Home » Target’s Cyber Monday Deals: Up to 50% off on a Variety of Products
Business

by admin
Target Welcomes Cyber Monday with Discounts of Up to 50%

The popular Target store chain is gearing up for Cyber Monday with discounts of up to 50% on a variety of products. The discounts will be available for two consecutive days, on Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27, giving shoppers the chance to get their holiday shopping done at more affordable prices.

Some of the most attractive items included in the Cyber Monday sale are clothing and accessories, bedding and bathroom items, as well as toys, televisions, and laptops. The discounts will be available both in stores and online on Target.com and the retail giant’s app.

Several well-known brands will be offering discounted products during the Cyber Monday sale, including Disney, Samsung, PlayStation, and Beats. In addition, Target has announced that customers can expect new deals every week in stores and online throughout December, ensuring great savings during the holiday season.

Here are some of the main discounts that Target will be offering for Cyber Monday:
– Up to 50% discount on some toys.
– Up to 50% off headphones from Beats, JBL, and more.
– Up to 50% off connected home items and cameras from Google Smart, Amazon, and more.
– Up to 50% discount on Xbox, PlayStation, and more video games.
– Up to 40% off TVs from Westinghouse, Samsung, Vizio, and more.
– Up to 40% discount on bedding and bathroom items.
– 30% discount on clothing, accessories, and shoes.
– 25% discount on all beauty products.
– Additional 15% discount on small appliances and pots and pans.

In addition to the Cyber Monday deals, Target is also offering discounts between November 26 and December 2 on a wide range of products, including books, movies, Disney toys, kitchen appliances, floor care products, holiday decorations, and electric skateboards.

With such substantial discounts and a wide variety of products on offer, Target is likely to be a popular destination for holiday shoppers looking to get the best deals on their purchases.

