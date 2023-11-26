Target’s Cyber Monday Discounts: Up to 50% Off!

Target Welcomes Cyber Monday with Discounts of Up to 50%

Get ready for some major savings as Target announces discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of products for Cyber Monday. The popular store chain is offering these discounts for two consecutive days, on Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27.

Among the array of items with attractive discounts are clothing and accessories, bedding and bathroom products, toys, televisions, and laptops. These deals can be found both in-store and online on Target.com and the Target app. Brands such as Disney, Samsung, PlayStation, and Beats will be showcasing their discounted products, giving customers the opportunity to save big during the holiday season.

Here are some of the main discounts Target is offering for Cyber Monday in the United States:

– Up to 50% off on select toys

– Up to 50% off on headphones from Beats, JBL, and more

– Up to 50% off on connected home items and cameras from Google Smart, Amazon, and more

– Up to 50% off on Xbox, PlayStation, and more video games

– Up to 40% off on TVs from Westinghouse, Samsung, Vizio, and more

– Up to 40% off on bedding and bathroom items

– 30% off on clothing, accessories, and shoes

– 25% off on all beauty products

– Additional 15% off on small appliances and pots and pans

But the savings don’t stop there. From November 26 to December 2, Target is offering even more discounts, including:

– Up to 50% off on select books and movies

– Buy 2, get 1 free on select Disney toys, home, and kids items

– Up to 40% off on small kitchen appliances and pots and pans

– Up to 40% off on floor care products, including vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners

– 20% off on Wondershop lights and holiday decorations

– 15% off on electric skateboards

With all these incredible deals, Target is the place to shop for Cyber Monday and beyond. Don’t miss out on these fantastic discounts and start your holiday shopping early.

Share this: Facebook

X

