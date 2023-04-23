Tarquinio leaves for a five-star future

Tarquinio leaves, Church embarrassed

It had been a long time since on the director of future, Marcus Tarquinius (65), there were rumors of a mutual interest with the Five Stars – fueled by Daily fact-, in reality even before the “Conte phenomenon” manifested itself and that is from the unsuspecting times of the first yellow-green government of 2018.

That was the period in which Tarquinius openly supported the Movementwhile the Church withdrew embarrassed, since to come it is the newspaper of the CEI, that is, of the Catholic bishops.

At the beginning of this year the “voices inside” (read Marco Travaglio) became more insistent, given the approaching European 2024 and now the news that he will leave the management on May 5th. He will be replaced by Marco Girardo (51), the current head of the economics editorial staff.

The figure of Marco Tarquinio is that of a Catholic intellectual attentive to social issues. Born in Foligno, in red Umbria, Tarquinius he was chief scout and soon devoted himself to journalism, becoming a professional in Corriere dell’Umbria. In 1990 he was in the Roman editorial office of The weather and enter to come in 2009 (he is the longest-lived of the Italian directors) after the resignation of Dino Boffo, victim of the campaign The newspaper. Then the role physics for politics there is.

Moreover, it only escaped from 2011 to 2016 Tarquinius he was a consultant for the Pontifical Council for Social Communications and therefore had an official role in the Vatican. Then there is another fact to consider. Pope Francis is a pragmatic man, used to dealing with concrete problems by always comparing them in the context in which they find themselves. At the beginning of the year, the Pontiff showed incredible hyperactivity, arriving in a few days to reform the Roman Vicariate, meet politicians such as Giorgia Meloni and Gianni Alemanno, and likewise, the community of Sant’Egidio with Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia and with the founder Andrea Riccardi has moved in its defense from conservative attacks. In short the Papa it was being remodeled to take into account the new centre-right government. He did so surprising not a little those on the left who made superficial analyses, thinking that Francis is precisely a progressive Pope.

Instead he is a Situationist Pope trained in Argentina at the time of the dictator Jorge Videla, and in a purely Peronist context. Meanwhile, the head of the very powerful the, that is, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, bishop of Bologna, went directly into the political arena by explicitly asking Giorgia Meloni to use the very rich European PNRR for social purposes. His request that reads like that of having a lot of attention for Caritas which depends precisely on the itself. Now it is clear that the CEI newspaper cannot remain in the hands of a director who – like Tarquinio – has never hidden his sympathy for the Movement. And then there are hard facts. The director of to come has lined up the newspaper against the sending of arms to Ukraine, causing tensions with the Secretariat of State led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin and with the Pontiff himself who has inaugurated a period of reciprocal openness with the Catholic Giorgia Meloni who – as known – is the supporter most aligned in the West with Ukraine and against Russia. So this could only be the time to leave. We will then see if the political prophecy will come true, as seems probable.

