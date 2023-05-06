Tasca d’Almerita, artificial intelligence to govern vineyards and cellars

Listen to the audio version of the article

The vineyards, the cellar and the company in general are managed with the use of artificial intelligence. It is the project of the Sicilian winery Tasca d’Almerita led by Alberto Tasca. The Sicilian company, formerly a benefit company, which has been committed to environmental sustainability for years (Alberto is president of the SoStain Foundation) has recently obtained B-Corp recognition (first in Sicily and second in Italy in the wine sector) and therefore admission among companies that are committed to measuring and considering their environmental and social performance with the same attention traditionally reserved for economic results. A certification that required data collection work that lasted a couple of years within the company in the five macro-areas envisaged by the certification process: governance, community, people, environment and customers.

«Once this work has been done – explains Alberto Tasca – it seems natural to us to use all the information collected also on other fronts thanks precisely to the artificial intelligence that allows us to develop and apply all the indicators even in typical areas of the business which for us is always more related to sustainability. After all, it is clear that often some parameters to be respected (and the B-Corp certification is an example) push companies to rationalize resources and consumption with great benefits also for their budgets.

Achieving the certification requires a process of measurement of the sustainability profile of a company by B Lab, at the end of which, if the standards of the body are respected, one can become a B Corp. The first step is to compete with the B Impact Assessment (BIA), which provides an overview of the company’s performance by taking into consideration, in addition to the business model, five macro areas: governance, community, people, environment and customers.

Among the key elements that have contributed to the B Corp certification is SOStain, the sustainability protocol for Sicilian viticulture, certified by an independent third party, which Tasca has adhered to since 2010. Based on ten minimum, measurable sustainability requirements and comparable, the program has a basic principle: the influence of agricultural activities goes beyond the fields that are cultivated, because it also affects the well-being of workers, the health of consumers, the enhancement of the surrounding area and the conservation of natural resources. The specification is kept by the SOStain Sicilia Foundation, which today includes 37 Sicilian wineries, all committed to the sustainable growth of Sicily. «I am very proud of the result obtained, which comes as the culmination of a project for development that respects the territories, which we have been carrying out in Sicily for years. The path that led us to this certification was complex and tiring because the standards are, rightly so, very high and rigorous – says Alberto Tasca, who represents the eighth generation of the family -. It was very important for us to learn about new working methods, aimed at doing business always keeping the Common Good as an objective, and try to implement them. Thanks to this path, we are even clearer about the areas to improve and on which we will focus in the near future».