“Tasks for interns” – why VCs are running away from women

It is well known that venture capital firms are not very diverse. As early as 2020, a comprehensive analysis of the start-up scene showed how male-dominated the scene is. Not only do VCs primarily invest in startups led by men, but female principals, associates or partners within the team are also a rarity – as the job positions scold each other.

A report from the tech portal Sifted according to them, inequality has even worsened recently. Since the beginning of the year, more than a dozen female employees of European VCs have left their employers, writes the portal and speaks of a “worrying trend”.

As an example, Sifted cites the departure of Annalize Dragic: The 29-year-old from the investment house Sapphire Ventures only became a partner at the end of 2021, but is said to be leaving the company shortly. Investors from other well-known VCs are also about to jump. Among them Nicole Lai from the Berlin start-up financier Cherry Ventures or Daphne Dovermann from Atomico. In total, Sifted relies on 13 people who are known by name.

As a reason, the portal cites the fact that many VC funds have scaled back their activities due to the poor market environment. In essence, however, dissatisfaction with the male-dominated scene seems to prevail. Many women are frustrated. “There’s a glass ceiling of sorts, and the way women’s performance is measured and rewarded is different than their male counterparts,” Sifted quoted one of the outgoing investors as saying.

In addition, female investors in VC funds are often hired to look for promising female founders. Finding these is difficult in itself, and if so, investments fail due to a variety of hurdles. On top of that, female VCs struggle with acceptance problems: one investor told Sifted that she was often ignored by male founders in meetings. She was also given tasks that would otherwise be done by interns. And: According to the report, visitors to the office regularly mistook her for the office manager.

So it is hardly surprising that the VC scene is not very attractive for women. According to a recruiter Sifted spoke to, the problems are homegrown. As a result, many VCs hired significantly more staff than necessary before the start of the corona pandemic. So many people joined the scene without there having been concrete talks about expectations and target agreements. The receipt are now increased layoffs.

It is still unclear how things will continue for many of the investors mentioned. Some, writes Sifted, would soon want to start their own VC fund. This is actually a trend too.

