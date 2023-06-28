Tassi ECB, Salvini against Lagarde: “senseless and harmful choice”

The statements of Christine Lagarde dal Forums in Sintra relating to the next moves on the ECB’s rates, are warming the spirits of the Italian majority. The two Italian deputy prime ministers lashed out at the Frankfurt institute following statements by President Lagarde, who signaled her intention to continue with rate increases at the next meeting in July.

Salvini’s criticisms

There were no comments from Matthew Salvini e Antonio Tajanileaders of the coalition parties in Giorgia Meloni’s government, both criticized the prospect of further monetary tightening in July announced during the ECB Forum in Sintra.

“The European Central Bank, against the evidence of its own studies and common sense, announces its intention to raise rates again, heavily affecting households and businesses and not favoring growth. What Christine Lagarde announced is a senseless and harmful choice, also because the inflation was caused by energy prices”, commented the deputy prime minister Matthew Salvini. “Does Lagarde have a variable rate mortgage? Do you know how much the installments are increasing? Who benefits from these absurd decisions?”. “We will ask for a meeting with the Italian representative on the board of the ECB to discuss the problem and analyze solutions,” concluded Salvini.

Even Tajani against Lagarde

While Antonio Tajani, who is also foreign minister, said that “with rates that are too high, we risk a recession”. These remarks came on the eve of data that could show a dramatic slowdown in Italian inflation, which has dropped to 7,6% in the month of May from 8.2% previous on an annual basis.

With underlying euro-zone price growth on Friday still likely to show acceleration in June, ECB economists aren’t taking any chances.

They are preparing to raise the cost of loans again in July, and some, including the president of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagelthey also hinted at the need for another rate hike at the September meeting.

“I don’t think it is in the interest of growth to keep raising interest rates, especially I don’t agree with the announcements that are made well in advance of interest rate increases. I was a little disappointed by the statement by President Lagarde, who announced today that she will also raise interest rates in July” and “when rates are too high, there is a risk of recession and this absolutely must not happen”, he said Tajani speaking at the Confsal congress.

