Tassi, Williams (Fed): “We are now close to the peak”

An interest rate cut is possible in the first half of 2024, but will depend on the data. He said it John Williams, chairman of the New York Fed, in an interview with New York Times. Williams stated that the US economy “is strong”, but “at the same time, there are many indicators that are going in the right direction”, starting with inflation, which is declining.

Sui interest rateshe said: “I think we are pretty near the peak, the point now is to understand how long to carry on a restrictive policy ”.

When asked about the possibility of cutting rates in the first half of next year, he replied: “I think it will depend on the data, on what happens with inflation. The first half of next year is still far away“.

“But if inflation keeps going down, if it goes down next year, as many are predicting, then if we don’t cut rates at some point over the next year, real interest rates will go up, and go up again, and this would not be in line with our objectives”.

