In Piazza Affari, the Giglio Group, an “omnichannel solution” company listed on the STAR-Euronext Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, jumped by more than 5%. Today’s purchases come in the wake of today’s communication from the company which, through its 100% subsidiary IBox, has signed an eCommerce management services contract with TaTaTu, the social network based on the sharing economy of data and the “circular economy”.

The commercial agreement provides for the management by Giglio Group of the TaTaTu eCommerce on a global level with related logistic and after-sales support.

In particular, the agreement provides for: management and development of the online store; logistics management, goods delivery, shipments and payments at national and international level; store management; brand management; multilingual customer care (Italian, English); returns policy management.

Thanks to this agreement, Ibox SA will develop and manage the TaTaTu e-commerce portal worldwide, from the digital strategy to the final delivery to the user, allowing an expansion of the offer, an efficiency in terms of shipping costs, an acceleration of online sales , but also the production of a line signed TaTaTu.

“This agreement was signed with a view to making TaTaTu an established reality of the circular economy, with the possibility that users can find thousands of payable products also in TTU Coin. Comment Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu. “The agreement with a company like Giglio Group takes the offer of products on the TaTaTu e-commerce to a next step, improving its management and logistics”.

