Tatatu catalyses purchases even today. In Paris, the stock of the Italian social media marks + 22% to 4.10 euros, with prices already more than doubled compared to the 2 euros of the reference price at which it appeared on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Tatatu has successfully completed its admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris, Private Placement segment (with the ticker: ALTTU). The “direct listing” was completed yesterday with the admission to trading of 814,265,232 shares, at a reference price of € 2 for each share, which corresponds to the subscription price of a recent private placement operation carried out in the weeks that preceded the listing.

The rises of the first two days lead Tatatu to a valuation of already over 3.2 billion.

TaTaTu was founded in 2020 by film producer Andrea Iervolino with the aim of becoming one of the social and entertainment platforms that users all over the world cannot do without.

Users receive TTU Coins in exchange for views of social content and interactions. They can also post photos and videos, earning even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post, or when other users invite their friends. Prizes can be won by bidding at auctions for exclusive products and experiences, available on the TaTaTu e-commerce site and soon also in affiliated stores in selected locations.

