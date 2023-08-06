Taurus for Ukraine: First SPD politician for it

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin hopes that the Taurus delivery will not take as long as the tank debate. A first SPD politician now agrees. He dismisses concerns about this.

Tornado fighter jet armed with the Taurus guided missile. (Photo: dpa/Bundeswehr | Andrea Bienert)

Photo: Andrea Bienert

The demand for the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles from Germany to the Ukraine has been raised from the SPD. “The counter-offensive is faltering, Ukraine does not have a significant air force to support it,” said Andreas Schwarz Spiegel. Therefore, only guided missiles such as Taurus cruise missiles remained, with which the Ukrainian army could overcome the minefields laid by the Russians and retake territory.

The SPD budget politician warned against wasting time: “I see a déjà vu coming,” said the rapporteur for the defense budget in the budget committee of the Bundestag. “As with the tank issue, we are now refusing to hand over important equipment that will probably be delivered in the end.”

He does not share the concern that Ukraine could attack targets in Russia with the guided missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers. Greens defense politician Agnieszka Brugger rejected the argument from the risky reach to the news magazine. In their view, Germany and Ukraine could, for example, agree that certain areas would be excluded or that the weapons would only be used against militarily relevant targets, as international law allows Ukraine to do in its self-defense.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Oleksiy Makejev, recently reiterated the request that Germany should supply Ukraine with long-range weapons in the defense fight against Russia. He hopes that a Taurus delivery will not take as long as the tank debate in Germany.

12:44 p.m. – Russia says it has military and technical capabilities to ensure security in the Black Sea. The Russian news agency Tass quotes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. This week, a Russian warship near the Russian port of Novorossiysk and a tanker off Crimea were attacked by Ukrainian naval drones.

11:50 a.m. – According to its own statements, Russia fired on Ukrainian air force bases during the night. The Interfax news agency quoted the Defense Ministry in Moscow as saying that bases were hit in the Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhia regions.

11:35 a.m. – According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an enemy drone was destroyed by anti-aircraft defenses while approaching the Russian capital. The Defense Ministry says a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Podolsk district south of the capital. Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport has suspended flights, saying it “for reasons beyond our control.”

7:45 a.m. – According to Ukrainian information, Russia carried out numerous airstrikes on Ukraine during the night. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a total of 70 weapons of different types were used in several waves. The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 30 of the 40 cruise missiles and all 27 deployed Shahed drones. Russia also fired three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. There is no further information on this. What or how much was damaged was initially unclear. One of the main targets was the Khmelnytskyi region, says an Air Force spokesman.

7:00 a.m. – The University of Donetsk was hit by cluster munitions in a Ukrainian attack, according to Russian sources. A building caught fire, writes the Russian mayor of the city, Alexei Kulemsin, on Telegram. Since the roof is made of wood, the fire spreads quickly, explains Russia’s Crisis Minister for the region, Alexei Kostrubizki. There was initially no comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure. (Reuters)