For the first time in years, Piedmont has returned to a budget law. The Meloni Government has adopted the amendment proposed by the Giunta led by Alberto Cirio for the appointment of a commissioner for the City of Health of Turin. The goal is to try to unlock an important dossier, trying to emulate what was done in Genoa for the Morandi bridge. “In collaboration with the Prime Minister, we will choose a senior state official who will be able to act in derogation from the Procurement Code” summarizes President Cirio during the conference at the beginning of 2023.

The problems to be solved in order to guarantee the future of the health center destined to replace the large hospitals in Turin – the Cto, the Molinette and the Sant’Anna – are many. Starting with the increase in the cost of raw materials to arrive at the methodology chosen to select the companies that will have to carry out the work, the competitive dialogue. The race went deserted and at that point it was clear that a decisive intervention was needed to relaunch the dossier. In general, however, healthcare, between waiting lists and crowded emergency rooms, remains the Achilles’ heel of this administration.

2023 is the last full year for Cirio’s team who therefore want to accelerate on design and construction sites. Starting with the infrastructures: «2023 will be decisive for the Turin-Lyon line because there will be a tender for the tunnel excavation works on Italian territory» recalls Cirio. A bi-partisan commitment for High Speed, alongside the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo (Pd), which in any case led to another important result during 2022. The ministry led by Matteo Salvini financed, with 750 million , the executive design of the connection with Turin.

The mandate of Cirio, born in Albese, began with the image of the interrupted section in the open countryside of Asti-Cuneo, an unfinished work par excellence in Piedmont. It took some time but in the end it was possible to unblock the procedure with the works spread over one of the two lots, while authorization is awaited for the last lot on January 20, so as to complete the entire layout by on 2024.

Another dossier has reached its conclusion, almost out of exhaustion, that of the skyscraper of the Piedmont Region: Cirio had inherited a building site that was stopped after the appeals between the architect Fuksas and the previous administration. Cirio had to complete the work and be the first to go to work in the new headquarters, to try to close a long chapter made up of controversies, wrong planning and emergency interventions.