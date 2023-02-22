Listen to the audio version of the article

The plastic demonstration lies in what happened in Germany in January: a collapse of almost 10% in the registrations of battery electric cars (BEV), in a market that went booming in 2022. The reason? the cut in incentives decided by the Scholz government, which also includes the Greens. The German eco-bonus has dropped from 6,000 to 4,500 euros for electric cars up to 40,000 euros. From 5 thousand to 3 thousand euros for models up to 65 thousand euros. In other words, the market goes into crisis without aid. In Italy, on the other hand, consumers still don’t believe in the electric revolution (less than 4% of those registered), also because the infrastructure is not convincing. And so, paradoxically, the bonuses that people like are those for traditional cars.

The industry does its part

But Europe has set a clear limit. From 2035 it will no longer be possible to produce petrol or diesel engines. One hundred percent will have to be carbon neutral. However, Carlos Tavares warned yesterday, on the occasion of the presentation of Stellantis’ 2022 results, the Bevs risk being too expensive for the middle class. And then there is also Euro 7 to complicate things, the new standard in force since July 2025. In the part concerning emissions, the standard “is useless because it is too expensive and does not bring benefits for the environment and health“. According to Tavares, on the other hand, the part relating to the pollution produced by tires and brakes is positive. «As far as we are concerned – declared the CEO of the fourth global automotive group – we are doing our part: we are doubling the sales of BEV. In 2022 the increase was 41% (at 288,000 vehicles, VW sold 572,000 and +26%, Ed.)».

The risk of too high prices

Stellantis last year was first in EU30 BEV commercial vehicle sales, second in EU30 overall BEV sales, first in US plug-in electric (Phev) sales. However Tavares clearly sees a risk: the costs and therefore the prices that could result. In the United States there is the Inflation Reduction Act, the green law which allocates almost 400 billion dollars and also attracts European companies or those based in Europe (Tesla has decided to bring back the production of batteries from its Berlin factory to the US ). The IRA incentives almost equalize the cost of electric cars with traditional ones. In Europe this is not the case.

Incentives and competitiveness

So if “without incentives electric cars are still too expensive for the middle class, electrification is not accessible today”, reasoned Tavares. The point “is how quickly we will be able to reduce the costs of selling battery-powered cars even without incentives”. The top manager pointed out that the decision came from the European Parliament (and as far as the IRA is concerned, the US Congress) and that the deputies who voted for it were voted by the citizens. In a certain sense “it is the citizens themselves who have expressed a choice in favor of the environment”, but which can fall back on their pockets and on the car industry. Because a decline in car sales, he observed, would inevitably have repercussions on employment levels as well.

«We have an obvious cost challenge: the excess costs will have to be absorbed, otherwise the market will shrink and so will the companies. The prospect in terms of social repercussions would not be good». The challenge, therefore, is «optimizing every possible aspect to put technology within the reach of citizens: clean, safe and accessible technology. We take responsibility for adapting to this world that has been decided by the citizens. In 2022 we demonstrated that we can deal with change».