Tavares, Mbappè and those salaries that cry out for revenge

“Greed is good, greed is right, greed works,” he said Gordon Gekko addressing an audience of shareholders enraptured by his words. The axiom is simple: the manager must be paid in proportion to the earnings he is capable of making the company he manages realize. But what is the limit? This is what they are wondering at Stellantis, where the maxi-salary of CEO Carlos Tavares is simply not digested. Of course: the managing director has already guaranteed 19.1 million euros as fees for his – commendable – management of the creature born from the merger between Fca e Psa. But there are other millions of euros at stake in bonuses that could increase the conquibus to 23.5 million a year. Money that many shareholders would not really want to guarantee him. Just to get an idea: the average salary of executives of companies listed on the Cac40 index is 5 million euros.

In Le Monde, which published an article on the affair of Tavares’ emolument, an extra passage is made. “Tavares is really the [Kylian] Mbappé of the automobile”, defended Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, president of Medef, in a post on the social network LinkedIn. He relativizes the 23.5 million euros by comparing them to the “630 million euros gross in three years” of the footballer. It is an opportunity to have the best footballer in the world in France. He is less well known, but we are also lucky to have the best automotive boss in the world in France,” he writes referring to Stellantis’ operating margin, which rivals that of Mercedes and far exceeds that of Volkswagen, whose boss, Oliver Blume, it is expected to earn €7.4 million for 2022.

In the Mbappè affair, however, there is a detail. The amount guaranteed to him, in fact, is not only off the market, but which makes the petro-dollars of the emirs the only currency capable of withstanding the impact of these overpaid players. To get what in return? Nessuna Champions League – also this year – will be carried in triumph under the Eiffel Tower. The victory of the French championship alone is certainly not worth a disbursement of this magnitude.

Likewise, it is fitting that Tavares earns around 850 times the average wage of a factory worker in France? The economic and financial results of Stellar I’m growing fast, the profit is 16.8 billion and therefore nobody can complain about the management of the Portuguese manager. But there is also an ethical vision that seems to have been definitively skipped: when Paolo Rossi obtained a contract worth one billion lire from Milan, the controversy was enormous. Likewise, Adriano Olivetti theorized that no manager should earn more than ten times the lowest salary.

