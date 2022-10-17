Listen to the audio version of the article

The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, calls for a “strengthening” of Europe against the competition of Chinese car manufacturers. Responding to reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Auto Show, Tavares calls for greater “reciprocity” between the European and Chinese markets. “I believe the EU should be asked to strengthen the European market in front of Chinese producers”. For Tavares, “there is no reason” to make access to the European market easy for the Chinese without having the opposite in return. “We need reciprocity,” said Tavares, adding that Chinese manufacturers “are welcome in Europe” only if those from the Old Continent can access the same conditions in China. “We want the same conditions,” he said.

The Stellantis group will shortly produce 12 electric vehicles in France, against the current six: this is what was announced, Carlos Tavares, speaking at the Paris auto show. The electric Peugeot 308, 308 break and 408 will be produced, in particular, in Mulhouse (Alto Reno), said Tavares, speaking alongside the French president, Emmanuel Macron, visiting the stand of the Peugeot brand of the Stellantis group. Peugeot in its transition to the electric car proposes five new electric models in 2023 and 2024, specified the director of Peugeot, Linda Jackson.

The European market is opening up to Chinese producers while China does not offer the same conditions to European producers. This is why Stellantis calls for a level playing field so that European manufacturers can compete on equal terms with Chinese competitors. “We want the same conditions to compete,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, meeting the press during the Paris Motor Show. “We should compete under the same rules also in Europe, while in China it is not so”, he added, explaining that “we should ask the EU to strengthen the EU in order to have the same conditions that the Chinese have. Why should it be easy for the Chinese to come to us when we Europeans face great difficulties when we enter the Chinese market, ”he asked rhetorically. Tavares stressed that “we do not want the arrival of Chinese producers in Europe to create the situation that low-cost airlines have caused in Europe: they have killed flag carriers and then costs have risen”.

«We are looking for the best solution for each site. We are trying to fix it step by step, plant by plant ». This was stated by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, meeting the press during the Paris Motor Show, answering a question about the future of the Italian plants. “We don’t want to confuse people, we are magicians, we can’t solve everything by ourselves,” he added, calling for help at European level to support the European car market. “The question is how will EU leaders stimulate the market for growth?” Added Tavares, explaining that “Stellantis has 20-21% of the European market, I can work to get to 22-23% but the size of the market they are still below pre-Covid levels “and” if the EU continues to create confusion instead of giving people certainty on how to organize their lives, the market will continue to decline “.