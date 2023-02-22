It is now a concept that he repeats on every public occasion: the electric car cannot be something for the rich. Thus, even today, in a conference call with analysts to comment on the record results of Stellantis, the managing director, Carlos Tavares, is still launching to ask for the support of European governments for the purchase of electric cars. «Without incentives, electric cars are still too expensive for the middle class – he claims – The challenge is how quickly it will be possible to reduce costs to sell them even without them. Just look at what happened in Germany: as soon as the incentives were suspended, the market collapsed”.

Worried about the price cuts of houses like Tesla and Ford? Tavares replies with a decisive knot. «Some of our competitors have cut prices for tactical reasons. I guess they did it because they are not happy with their electric sales results. We have done +41% only in Europe and we will leave for the USA this year». In North America, he explained, electrification will be a challenge, but he is very confident. This is why the Portuguese manager says he is satisfied with his sales of electric cars. “And we have not yet started the offensive in the United States – he adds – We are the company with the highest growth rate in BEV sales, we have good models, and our technology is appreciated”.

This is also why Tavares takes a pebble out of his shoe and shoots zero against the forthcoming Euro 7 emissions standard, of which he saves only the part relating to the pollution produced by tires and brakes. «It’s useless, it costs too much and it doesn’t bring benefits for the environment and health. It’s just a distraction.”

Nor, he claims, does the house born from the merger between FCA and PSA need to run after low-cost suggestions on the Dacia model, which also contributed significantly to increasing the volumes of its competitor Renault. «Stellantis does not need low-cost brands, but accessible models. I have many core brands, such as Fiat and Citroen, which have a clear positioning”, added Tavares in response to those who asked him if the group needs a lower cost brand such as Dacia to increase volumes.

Great news on the luxury front. “Maserati is back, Maserati is back”, underlined Tavares, unfolding the excellent results of the Trident house: 2.32 billion in revenues (+14.7%) and 25,900 cars delivered. “There is still work to be done in our plans, we have a strong focus on quality”, he added, recalling the return of Gran Turismo, “of which we are very proud”.

Meanwhile, the situation regarding semiconductor supplies improves. «There are still some problems with a couple of suppliers – he explains – Production is going well though, even if it’s not at perfect levels. We don’t make as many cars as we’d like yet, but we do have a significant order backlog. The offer is back.’

There is also good news from Asia, the source so far of many displeasures for the group chaired by John Elkann and led by Tavares. “We have significantly improved the profitability of our business in Asia. Stellantis is refocusing its business in China – says the CEO – Adjusted operating profit increased by 48%, an improvement not due to volumes, but to value”. The goal in China? To bring the brands, such as Jeep, Alfa Romeo and DS, which have greater profitability, to that market.