Tavascan, the first 100% electric SUV coupe from Cupra

CUPRA Tavascan is the first hero of a new era for the CUPRA brand.

The 100% electric SUV coupé derives directly from the Tavascan showcar, unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019 and presented as “the dream of the brand”, and brings to the market the disruptive and unique vision of a fully electric future.

The new electric SUV from CUPRA represents a breakthrough in the brand’s electrification journey, providing an essential impetus for the creation of exciting cars that break the conventional rules and appeal to a new generation of automotive enthusiasts.

CUPRA Tavascan is a 100% electric SUV that combines desirability and immediate performance. The coupe SUV embodies CUPRA’s electrified vision while remaining faithful to the 2019 concept car.

