Home » Tavascan, the first 100% electric SUV coupe from Cupra
Business

Tavascan, the first 100% electric SUV coupe from Cupra

by admin
Tavascan, the first 100% electric SUV coupe from Cupra

CUPRA Tavascan is the first hero of a new era for the CUPRA brand.

The 100% electric SUV coupé derives directly from the Tavascan showcar, unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019 and presented as “the dream of the brand”, and brings to the market the disruptive and unique vision of a fully electric future.

The new electric SUV from CUPRA represents a breakthrough in the brand’s electrification journey, providing an essential impetus for the creation of exciting cars that break the conventional rules and appeal to a new generation of automotive enthusiasts.

CUPRA Tavascan is a 100% electric SUV that combines desirability and immediate performance. The coupe SUV embodies CUPRA’s electrified vision while remaining faithful to the 2019 concept car.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The protest of Amazon employees: "All of us and others at risk to make deliveries on time"

You may also like

Sudan chaos, wide-ranging war feared. Foreigners on the...

Ignoring the new plan for strategic reorganization, HSBC...

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: 3 savings deals you...

M5s, Cancelleri launches the transfer to Fi. Marcucci...

The Germans are so rich – the most...

Crotone, migrant abuses a 9-year-old girl at the...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai earned $226 million

Old money aesthetics: King Charles is the poster...

Elena Tambini, new face of Rete4. For nine...

Pasta, record price increases: in Ancona a kilo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy