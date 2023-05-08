Tax, 730 pre-compiled 2023 online: everything you need to know

Tax, 730 pre-filled 2023 online

Pre-compiled 2023 at the starting line: from the afternoon of Tuesday 2 May, the declarations already completed by the Revenue Agency can be consulted, while from Thursday 11 May it will be possible to accept, modify and send the 730 and the income form. The declarations this year will be even easier to use, thanks also to the possibility of delegating a trusted person both online and via videocall.

The data transmitted to the Agency is growing further, exceeding 1 billion and 300 million this year (+8% compared to 2022). Of these, over one billion (80% of the total) are related to health care costs. This is followed by insurance premiums (99 million), single certifications for employees and self-employed workers (73 million), transfers for restructuring (11 million), data relating to interest expense on mortgages (8.5 million) and school expenses (6.5 millions).

New data will also be used: post-diploma courses at state institutes of advanced training and artistic and musical specialization, expenses for rents, brokerage expenses for the purchase of properties used as first homes. All information that adds to that already present in previous years, such as social security and welfare contributions, those paid for domestic workers, university expenses, for nursery schools, expenses for restructuring and energy efficiency interventions .

The declaratory season will close on 2 October for those who send the 730 directly via the web application and on 30 November for those who instead use the pre-compiled income form. All the rules relating to the methods of access and proxies are defined in two provisions signed by the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

