Tax advantage for restructuring thanks to new judgment

New tax advantage for renovations: How homeowners can knock out thousands of francs
It is a groundbreaking judgment: The Federal Supreme Court allows more deductions for building renovations. This will support the energy transition, say the commoners. The Federal Council, on the other hand, sees a new tax advantage for the wealthy.
Suppose you own a single family home. It’s getting a bit old – the roof urgently needs to be renovated. Fortunately, the insulating insulation is still intact, but the outermost cover has to be replaced. Cost: around 20,000 francs.
