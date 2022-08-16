Home Business Tax and social security revenues up by 11.6%
Tax and social security revenues up by 11.6%

According to the Mef, tax and social security revenues in the period January-June 2022 show an overall increase of 39,109 million euros (+ 11.6%) compared to the same period of 2021. The figure takes into account the positive change tax revenues of 14.5% (+32,274 million euros) and growth, in terms of cash, of tax revenues of 6.0% (+6,835 million euros). Compared to the same period of last year, there was an increase in the revenue from taxes accounted for in the state budget (+28,951 million euros, + 13.5%); the changes are also positive for receipts from verification and control activities (+2,518 million euros, + 70.8%) and for the revenue relating to the revenues of local authorities (+3,208 million euros, + 13.4%) . Contribution revenues also show an increase mainly attributable to the growth in contributory revenues from the private sector due to the positive trend of the economic situation and the labor market recorded in the first months of 2022.

