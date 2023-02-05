The taxman “warns”: 2.6 million letters in 2023, and hard line of controls for those who do not remedy

The Revenue has no intention of slowing down, on the contrary: after reaching the objectives set by the Pnrr for 2022 in advance (compared to the deadline of 31 December), they have set a new and higher bar for the current year and the following two on letters of compliance. To promote spontaneous payments and the repentance of taxpayers, they will in fact be sent 2.6 million alerts in 2023 destined to rise to 3 million respectively in both 2024 and 2025. With a growing trend also hypothesized in the “stimulated” payments: 2.4 billion for 2023 to then reach 2.77 billion in both 2024 and 2025. Moreover, the trajectory is marked precisely by the Pnrr which aims to reduce the propensity to evade by 5% by 2025 and by 15% by 2026.

Furthermore, it should be specified that the numbers on the letters of compliance have been put in black and white in the integrated plan of activities and organization (Piao) 2023-2025 of the Revenue, who already know in advance that they have to deal with a variable: the tax break. In particular, the special correction provided by maneuver 2023 which consists of an amnesty of the violations in the returns presented for the 2021 and previous tax periods.

Tax authorities, tight fight against evasion and checks for those who do not remedy

To strengthen the strategy of preventionHowever, there will also be a squeeze in terms of check towards i taxpayers left completely “inert” (as indicated in the 2023 operational circular of the Guardia di Finanza), i.e. that they do not provide justifications or do not repent. In this way, any tax danger profiles will be assessed, which can be followed by in-depth investigations and inspections.

Subscribe to the newsletter

