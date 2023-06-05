Tax authorities, June month of deadlines: from Imu to scrapping

Fisco, June month of deadlines: from Imu to quater scrapping

(Teleborsa) – The pressure is growing of the National Council of Accountants which insistently requests an extension of 20 days of payments due on June 30 – thus moving the deadline al July 20 – for VAT numbers nothe perimeter of the ptax incentives or in the flat-rate regime, (in addition to those remaining in the old minimums). An audience of nearly 4.5 million taxpayers.

“We have already activated” emphasizes the national councilor treasurer with responsibility for taxation, Salvatore Regalbuto, and there is an ongoing dialogue with both the Ministry of the Economy and with the Revenue Agency.

According to accountants, to justify the need for the extension, the delay with which the decree on ISA corrective measures was disseminated: although it was in fact signed on 28 April, the publication in the Official Gazette dates back to 16 maggio. Too little time to “assimilate” the innovations introduced, especially with respect to the close deadline of June 30th.

Therefore, it is more necessary than ever to postpone i termini especially since the month that has just begun promises to be decidedly hot in terms of deadlines: there are no less than 115 deadlines recorded by the Revenue, with over 91% represented by payments. But the list is long starting from local taxes, IMU on all due on 1June 6th.

On the calendar, however, it must be marked in red also other appointments also linked to some “extraordinary” rules such as for example the scrapping quater, expiring on June 30th.

(Foto: © lucadp / 123RF)