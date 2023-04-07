Scrapping quater: the race for questions has begun

(Teleborsa) – Countdown to the start for submitting applications of Facilitated definition of folders. The deadline is set at 30 April 2023. This was announced by the Revenue Agency, explaining that it is however always advisable to take action in advance of the deadline, to avoid the risk of slowdowns in the IT systems due to the high traffic of the last few days.

Taxpayers who adhere to the “scrapping” of entrusted debts to be collected from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022, will pay only the amount of the residual debt without paying penalties, interest on late payments, those registered in the register and the agio, while road fines can be settled without payment of interest, however denominated, and of the premium. It will be possible to pay in a single solution or in a maximum of 18 installments over 5 years.

To those who present the request for facilitated definition, Agenzia delle Entrate-Collection will send the communication with the outcome of the application by 30 June 2023the amount of the sums due for the purposes of the definition and the payment forms based on the installment plan chosen during the subscription phase.

Few steps to apply

The application for facilitated definition can be submitted in few steps, exclusively electronically on the site using the appropriate service available both in the public area (without the need for a pin and password) and in a reserved area (for those who have Spid, Cie or Cns and, for tax intermediaries, Entratel). Within his own reserved area, the taxpayer can submit the declaration of adhesion more immediately thanks to the function that allows you to select with a simple click, directly from the list of “definable” debts, the folders, notices or loads you want insert in the application, therefore without the need to indicate the identification data of the deeds.

On the institutional website of the Collection Agency the service for requesting the Prospectus is also available, containing the list of loads that can be “scrapped” and the simulation of the amount to be paid following the reductions envisaged by the facilitated definition.