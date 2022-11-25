ROMA – The inventory of the Revenue Agency has reached 1,132 billion. Inside there are uncollected taxes, levies and contributions. It is money that the state boasts of towards families and businesses and which, however, it cannot recover. Have become a mountain of tax bills, the latest estimate speaks of 140 million. Half of these folders have a low amount, under one thousand euros, and a good part, those assigned to collection between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2015, will end up in the trash.