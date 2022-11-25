Home Business Tax bills, 1,100 billion in the drawers of the Revenue Agency. This is how the tax amnesty of the Meloni maneuver works
Business

Tax bills, 1,100 billion in the drawers of the Revenue Agency. This is how the tax amnesty of the Meloni maneuver works

by admin
Tax bills, 1,100 billion in the drawers of the Revenue Agency. This is how the tax amnesty of the Meloni maneuver works

ROMAThe inventory of the Revenue Agency has reached 1,132 billion. Inside there are uncollected taxes, levies and contributions. It is money that the state boasts of towards families and businesses and which, however, it cannot recover. Have become a mountain of tax bills, the latest estimate speaks of 140 million. Half of these folders have a low amount, under one thousand euros, and a good part, those assigned to collection between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2015, will end up in the trash.

See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower – yqqlm

You may also like

Businesses, from November 28 applications for investments in...

Wall Street: Nasdaq underperforms, Tesla does not toast...

Generali, there is stalemate on the Guggenheim. The...

The international gold price has fallen from a...

In October, Italian electricity consumption collapsed by -6.6%

Nanxuan Holdings (01982) released its interim results. The...

Black Friday, hunt for offers online and in...

Yuanli Holdings (01933) released its interim results and...

Italy: confidence surge in November bodes well for...

The European stock exchanges navigate on sight. Allocated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy