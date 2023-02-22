It is yellow on tax credits held by lenders

There is no consensus between the government and Abi on the treasury which would still be in the tax drawer of the banks and which could unblock the 19 billion of problem loans of construction companies derived from the discounts on the invoice for construction bonuses. The Revenue Agency has in fact communicated to the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti that the banks would still have 30-35 billion credits.

According to the Italian banking association (Abi) things would be different. Those tax credits would in fact already be optioned by the contracts that the banks have signed with customers for the transfer of tax credits which has a deadline of 16 March next. And therefore they are in the technical table between the parties convened at the Mef to continue the comparison on the decree on the transfer of superbonus credits, transfers that were blocked by the government on 16 February, where they were invited Abi, Cdp, Sace, Revenue Agency and trade associations. That is, the same subjects who have already participated in the meeting at Palazzo Chigi, i.e Ance, Confederation, Confindustria, Confapi, Confartigianato, Cna. Pending clarification of this point, a definitive solution has not yet emerged.

On the table the F24 option

The assumed one, that is give banks the possibility to use customers’ F24 funds, it is however still a possible solution if the banks demonstrate the exhaustion of their credits. The association most interested in the problem, ANCE, confirmed the government’s willingness to find a solution to the problem. An issue which, according to their projections, would bring 90,000 businesses and about 1 million families to their knees, which have already started the works. To underline that the discount on the invoice will remain for the areas affected by the earthquake and therefore subject to reconstructions but only on a transitory basis.

The alarm from the Bank of Italy

In a Senate hearing on the review of tax credits, also the Bank of Italy warned of the sustainability repercussions of building bonuses. At the moment there are tax bonuses at 50%, 90% but also 110% for first home villas, but only for low incomes, obviously without the possibility of a discount on the invoice. But the risk is an abrupt stop to the works that remain possible only for those with financial resources and fiscal capacity. In short, as it was before the introduction of the invoice discount in 2019.

There is concern among the craftsmen

Also present at the government table were the artisans’ associations, very interested in the provision given that many Italians buy windows and doors, for example, using the discount on the invoice. “The hypothesis of using the F24 will have to commit the banking system as a priority to allocating the new capacity to purchase credits in the tax drawers of small businesses of all amounts and for all types of bonuses” as explained in a note from the Cna, the association of the craftsmen.

At the table, Cna also asked for a monitoring booth at the Mef on the flows of credits that will be sold and acquired by financial intermediaries and on the rates that will be applied to new purchase operations. Finally, as regards the uncertainty about minor bonuses generated by the latest government decree, Cna has requested that the self-declaration of the client be sufficient to certify the start date of the works and thus be able to use the credit transfer.