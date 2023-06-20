Tax delegation, for employees less taxes on thirteenth month payments and overtime

6
Less tax on employee bonuses. This is foreseen by a government amendment to the tax delegation which puts the incremental flat tax for employees on stand-by.
The paragraph which provided for it is in fact replaced with “the application, in place of the rates for income brackets, of a substitute Irpef tax and the related surtaxes, to a facilitated extent on productivity bonuses, on wages paid by way of overtime that exceed a certain threshold and for income attributable to the thirteenth month”.
For the incremental regime, “the overall assessment remains unchanged, also for prospective purposes”.
See also Deloitte Italia becomes Professional Services Partner of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games