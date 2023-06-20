Home » Tax delegation, for employees less taxes on thirteenth month payments and overtime
Business

Tax delegation, for employees less taxes on thirteenth month payments and overtime

by admin
Tax delegation, for employees less taxes on thirteenth month payments and overtime

Less tax on employee bonuses. This is foreseen by a government amendment to the tax delegation which puts the incremental flat tax for employees on stand-by.

The paragraph which provided for it is in fact replaced with “the application, in place of the rates for income brackets, of a substitute Irpef tax and the related surtaxes, to a facilitated extent on productivity bonuses, on wages paid by way of overtime that exceed a certain threshold and for income attributable to the thirteenth month”.

For the incremental regime, “the overall assessment remains unchanged, also for prospective purposes”.

See also  Deloitte Italia becomes Professional Services Partner of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games

You may also like

Become a millionaire: This is how much money...

Anti-inflation action for two out of three companies

Consumer advocates get justice in court

21 small-cap stocks funds are investing in now

Pirelli, the CEO designated Giorgio Bruno towards farewell

Better working conditions – now there’s a GAV...

Pirelli, rumors: CEO designated Giorgio Bruno towards the...

Policies are overweighted and performance is supported to...

Carlos Ghosn is suing automakers for over a...

Africa: Res4Africa report on the continent’s renewable future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy