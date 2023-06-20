Tax delegation, for employees less taxes on thirteenth month payments and overtime

Less tax on employee bonuses. This is foreseen by a government amendment to the tax delegation which puts the incremental flat tax for employees on stand-by.

The paragraph which provided for it is in fact replaced with “the application, in place of the rates for income brackets, of a substitute Irpef tax and the related surtaxes, to a facilitated extent on productivity bonuses, on wages paid by way of overtime that exceed a certain threshold and for income attributable to the thirteenth month”.

For the incremental regime, “the overall assessment remains unchanged, also for prospective purposes”.

